The Punjab government has approved setting up a new cement plant in Chakwal, Pakistan, in what has been descibed as a milestone for industrial growth in the area. The Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation gave the green signal for the issuance of a no-objection certificate to Gharibwal Cement for establishing the plant.

During the meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee, chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday, the committee also reviewed and approved other recommendations presented by various departments.

These included amendments to the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority Act 2016, inclusion of the CBD Sialkot Site into the Site Development Zone under PCBDDA, and exemption of development agencies from conversion charges for setting up Special Economic Zones. Proposals also included granting a charter to Akhuwat Institute in Kasur, amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act 2025, and the establishment of the Miners Welfare Board and Mines Labour Housing Board.