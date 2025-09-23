Advertisement

Terex’s MAGNA brand, specialising in mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment for large-scale operations, has named MMD Mineral Sizing Africa (MMD) as its official distributor across southern Africa.

The partnership marks the first time MMD, a globally respected designer and manufacturer of mineral sizing equipment, will represent a Terex brand. MMD will sell, support and service MAGNA’s full product line in the region, bringing decades of engineering expertise and customer-focused service to the collaboration.

“This is more than just a new distributor announcement,” said Neil McIlwaine, Business Line Director for MAGNA. “MMD’s decision to represent MAGNA demonstrates that our machines meet the demands of large-scale mining and that our commitment to customer support aligns with theirs.”

MMD has been active in Africa since establishing a South African manufacturing facility in 2004, enabling closer support for the continent’s mining industry. With over 40 years of innovation, its equipment is widely used in mining, quarrying and recycling, from compact machines to large mobile sizer stations.

By adding MAGNA to its portfolio, MMD strengthens its ability to deliver robust, high-output solutions. MAGNA machines are designed for operations requiring throughputs of up to 1,500 tonnes per hour, backed by the strength of the Terex group.