Burj Clean Energy Modaraba (BCEM) and Power Cement Ltd (PCL) have inked Pakistan’s first-ever green captive power transaction, a landmark PKR1.5bn (US$5.3m) deal to set up a 7.5MW wind power plant.

According to a filing shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the financing facility has been arranged under a lease structure, with The Bank of Punjab (BOP) leading the transaction as adviser, arranger, inter-creditor agent, and structurer. The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pak Kuwait Investment Co are also part of the consortium.

NBP will act as security agent and joint arranger, while Pak Kuwait Investment Co has joined as a Musharaka participant, building on its earlier support to BCEM’s solar initiative and contributing equity to the fund.

BCEM noted that the project marks a significant step in Pakistan’s industrial decarbonisation journey, highlighting Power Cement’s commitment to cleaner operations and BCEM’s role as the country’s first clean energy investment fund offering scalable, Shariah-compliant solutions.

The project will be delivered by Orient Energy Systems using Goldwind wind turbines. It will enable Power Cement to generate clean, reliable electricity on-site, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and support Pakistan’s broader clean energy transition.