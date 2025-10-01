Advertisement

Lafarge Egypt has appointed Ayat Zanaty as its new Chief Financial Officer, making her the first woman to hold the Country CFO position in the company’s history.

With more than 17 years of experience at Lafarge Egypt, Zanaty brings extensive financial expertise and in-depth knowledge of the business to her new role. Her leadership will be central to shaping the company’s financial strategy and driving sustainable growth.

The appointment reflects Lafarge Egypt’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, a cornerstone of its NextGenn 2030 Strategy, and highlights its focus on building a future-ready leadership team.