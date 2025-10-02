Advertisement

Cementos Pacasmayo has submitted a proposal to Peru’s Ministry of Production (Produce) to modernise operations at its 2.9Mta La Libertad facility with a new “Separate Grinding” project aimed at improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

The company’s formally submitted plan involves separating the grinding of clinker and additives - currently performed together - into distinct stages. This change is expected to lower the clinker-to-cement ratio, cut energy use, and reduce the plant’s carbon footprint.

To achieve this, Pacasmayo plans to install two silos in the clinker area, three additive hoppers between Mills Six and Seven, and associated equipment. The initiative will occupy 348m2 within the production site. Additional investments include metal silos and hoppers for limestone, pozzolana and slag, as well as a pneumatic conveying system and supporting metal structures.

The company estimates an investment of PEN33.5m (US$8.8m) for the project, which it considers a long-term asset with an indefinite useful life, supported by ongoing maintenance.

Pacasmayo has opened the project for public comment until 2 October 2025, as required under Peru’s citizen participation framework for environmental management in the manufacturing sector.