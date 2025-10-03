Advertisement

The Syrian Ministry of Economy and Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Iraqi investment group Vertex to rehabilitate, develop, and operate the third production line at the Hama Cement plant in central Syria.

The agreement aims to raise the line’s production capacity from 3,300 tons to 5,000tpd of clinker within 13 months. It also provides for the establishment of a new 6,000tpd line, bringing the plant’s overall capacity close to 11,000tpd within five years.

According to the Ministry, the MoU covers workforce training, adoption of international quality standards, and compliance with environmental and safety regulations to strengthen Syria’s cement competitiveness. Mahmoud Fadila, director of the General Organization for Cement and Building Materials (OMRAN), described the deal as the most significant investment in the sector to date, valued at around US$300m. The contract will be finalised within a month under a build–operate–transfer (BOT) system.

The Hama Cement plant has already been the focus of foreign interest. In August, the Ministry signed an agreement with Emirati firm A³&Co to rehabilitate the same production line, provide strategic advisory services, and train around 80 engineers and workers. That plan also envisioned introducing automation and AI technologies into Syria’s cement sector.

Fadila stressed there would be no conflict between the Iraqi and Emirati contracts, noting that the UAE-backed training is tied to facilities under direct Syrian state control, such as the plant’s second production line.