Advertisement

Cement consumption in Argentina edged up by 0.6 per cent YoY to 917,811t in September 2025 from 912,724t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.

Argentina’s cement producers manufactured 922,327t of cement in September 2025, up 0.5 per cent YoY from 917,421t. Of this total, they exported 5166t, representing an increase of 0.7 per cent YoY from 5127t in September 2024.

Domestic supply was supplemented by 650t of imports, up 51.5 per cent from 429t in September 2024.

January-September 2025

In the first nine months of 2025, Argentina’s cement market expanded by 7.2 per cent YoY to 7,463,619t when compared with the 9M24 when 6,963,306t was sold.

Domestic output increased by 7.4 per cent YoY to 7,515,901t in the 9M25 from 6,999,578t in the 9M24.

Export volumes were up 37.3 per cent YoY to 54,529t from 39,729t in the January-September 2024 period.

However, imports declined 35 per cent YoY from 3457t in the 9M24 to 2247t in the 9M25.