Colombia’s cement market expanded by 0.7 per cent YoY to 1.082Mt in August 2025 from 1.074Mt in August 2024, according to national statistics agency, DANE.

Bulk cement sales declined by 7.6 per cent YoY, but bagged cement saw a 4.9 per cent improvement in off-take. This is also reflected in the sales trends per market segment. Construction companies and contractors reduced their purchases by 11.3 per cent YoY and sales to ready-mix concrete companies were down by 9.6 per cent YoY. Sales to the retail/wholesale segment advanced by 8.2 per cent YoY.

Output from the country’s cement plants saw a 4.1 per cent uptick YoY to 1.238Mt in August 2025 from 1.189Mt.

January-August 2025

In the first eight months of 2025, dispatches returned to growth when compared with the equivalent period of the last two years. January-August 2025 deliveries increased by 2.5 per cent to 8.214Mt from 8.014.4Mt in January-August 2024, when dispatches saw 5.2 per cent YoY drop.

Bulk sales in the 8M25 slipped by 3.3 per cent as deliveries to ready-mix concrete companies fell 6.4 per cent while construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 4.6 per cent. Sales to the retail/wholesale sector were up 8.8 per cent, supporting a 5.4 per cent uptick in bagged cement deliveries.

Production volumes were up 1.5 per cent YoY to 9.997Mt in the 8M25 from 8.866Mt in the 8M24, when it fell 4.5 per cent YoY.