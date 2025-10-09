Advertisement

Northern Region Cement Co has awarded an US$8.7m (SAR32.63m) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to China’s Sinoma Overseas Development Company for the development of a 20MW solar power plant in Turaif City, Saudi Arabia.

The 10-month contract covers the full EPC scope, including civil and structural works, infrastructure development, procurement, supply, delivery, installation, and commissioning to achieve full operational readiness.

According to a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, the plant is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The project complements ongoing renewable initiatives in the region, such as Al Jouf Cement Co’s partnership with France’s Engie to construct and operate a 22MW solar power plant at its Turaif factory site. That facility is expected to meet around 25 per cent of Al Jouf’s electricity demand, according to a Zawya report.

Both initiatives contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of expanding renewable energy, cutting emissions, and promoting sustainable power solutions in the industrial sector.