Schneider Electric Romania is advancing the digital transformation of the cement industry through an expanded partnership with Holcim at its Alesd plant, where it is implementing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance program for electric motors.

The initiative builds on a collaboration that began in 2021 and underscores both companies’ commitment to sustainability, operational efficiency, and technological innovation.

“Electric motors are the heart of any industrial installation, and at Holcim Alesd they support a production flow essential to the local economy,” said Lucian Enaru, General Manager of Schneider Electric Romania, Moldova, and Armenia. “AI and machine learning technologies allow us to intervene before problems occur, ensuring operational continuity and enhancing performance.”

Schneider Electric currently monitors nine medium- and low-voltage electric motors at the Ale?d plant using Motor Current Signature Analysis (MCSA) technology, which collects data directly from power supply panels without disrupting production. The data is processed in Microsoft Azure and analysed by experts at Schneider Electric’s regional hub in Novi Sad.

According to Enaru, a 90 per cent validation rate of system alerts demonstrates the solution’s efficiency and tangible benefits to Holcim’s operations.

The collaboration, launched under an international agreement, has evolved into a trusted partnership between the Romanian subsidiaries of both companies. Holcim now uses the latest version of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Asset Advisor ED platform, providing greater predictability and control over motor performance. The success of the Ale?d project is paving the way for similar initiatives at other Holcim sites in Romania.