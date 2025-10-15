Advertisement

Bedeschi has strengthened its role as a leading provider of bulk material handling solutions with the supply of advanced conveyor systems and a high-capacity shiploader to Medcem Cement for the expansion of its Yesilovacik Terminal in Turkiye.

The new installation includes four pipe conveyors and a shiploader, SHL 26/1400, designed to handle both clinker and cement. The shiploader operates at a capacity of 1350 t/h, while the two conveyor lines—one for clinker and one for cement—span a total length of 1300m. The system handles 1350tph of clinker and 1000tph of cement. This latest supply complements another Bedeschi shiploader of 1350tph already in operation at the same terminal.

As part of the terminal’s dock extension and modernisation project, these systems provide efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly bulk material handling. Bedeschi’s conveyors are designed for reliability, reduced material degradation, and minimal dust emissions, ensuring high performance even under demanding industrial conditions.

Following installation, Medcem Cement successfully received the world’s largest cement carrier, MV NACC NEW YORKER, and completed the loading of 42,000t of cement from Medcem Port to Sheerness in the United Kingdom. The smooth and rapid operation demonstrated the reliability and environmental benefits of Bedeschi’s technology, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing terminal efficiency and sustainability in the global cement industry.