Heidelberg Materials has started deliveries across Europe of its evoZero® product, proclaimed as the world’s first carbon-captured cement.

Manufactured at the company’s Brevik plant, with its recently-inaugurated carbon capture facility, the product comes with a uniquely low Global Warming Potential, delivered via a process that is now fully third-party verified by Norwegian-based classification society DNV.

Dr Dominik von Achten, CEO of Heidelberg Materials, said: "I am proud and excited to announce that the entire process chain is now established, and our Brevik CCS facility is directly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in the built environment. evoZero stands as proof of Heidelberg Materials' commitment to real, measurable decarbonisation and our ambition to lead the transformation of construction."

Among the first recipients of evoZero Skøyen Station construction project in Oslo, Norway, built by Skanska, a key infrastructure enhancement that will improve connectivity between western Oslo and the city centre. Another is the German 3D-printing project DREIHAUS, with a total of three houses currently being developed in Heidelberg.