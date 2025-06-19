Advertisement

On 18 June 2025 HRH Crown Prince Haakon of Norway inaugurated the carbon capture facility at Heidelberg Materials’ Brevik plant in southern Norway. The event, held in the presence of Terje Aasland, Norway’s Minister of Energy, Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials, and 320 guests, marked the culmination of two days of celebrations, started the previous day as Mr Aasland launched the country’s full carbon capture and storage value chain, Longship, during a conference at the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, Oslo.

Unveiling of the inaugural plaque at the Brevik carbon capture opening event (left-right): Norway’s Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland, HRH Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials, Dr Dominik von Achten, and Brevik Plant Manager, Per Ole Morken.

“Today marks a historic milestone and tectonic shift in the built environment. The opening of Brevik CCS is a tremendous technological achievement that will serve as a blueprint for entire industries as we progress towards Net Zero and into a new era of sustainable construction,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials during the ceremony. “Above all, it is a testament to what can be accomplished when exceptional minds with a shared vision and strong determination come together. I am very proud of our teams and the partners who have contributed to the success of this project. We owe it to each one of them that supplying net-zero concrete is no longer a future ambition but a reality.”

“As a key part of Norway’s Longship programme, Brevik CCS is a powerful example of how businesses and government can work hand in hand to pave the way for a more sustainable future,” said Norwegian Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland. “This form of collaboration can foster innovation and kick start development of nascent markets for climate technology.”

The carbon capture facility will capture 0.4Mta of CO 2 from Brevik’s cement production process using amine-based carbon capture technology and transport the liquified CO2 via special-purpose ships to Øygarden for injection and permanent storage 2600m under the seabed.

As part of the project’s ramp-up, the facility has already captured, liquified and temporarily stored its first CO2 with injection into subsea reservoirs expected in August. Northern Lights, the joint venture that transports and permanently stores the CO2, has started shipments to the intermediate storage site at Øygarden.

Part of the Norwegian government’s Longship project, the carbon capture plant at Brevik is the first carbon capture facility in the global cement industry and an important milestone in the decarbonisation of the sector. The pioneering plant exemplifies the long-term collaboration between the Norwegian government and the cement industry as well as the commitment of the sector to decarbonise and produce net-zero cement and concrete in a sustainable and fully decarbonised production process. Heidelberg Materials expects to leverage this experience not only to produce its evoZero carbon-neutral cement but also to enable the cement company and its peers to replicate the facility at other cement plants across the world.

“Brevik CCS is a true pioneering project. Thousands of people from all over the world have already visited the facility to learn from our experience. This is not just a technical masterpiece, but a concrete example of industrial leadership on climate issues,” said Giv Brantenberg, general manager of Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe.