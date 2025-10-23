Advertisement

Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a 144 per cent YoY increase in profit after tax to NGN75bn (US$52.25m) for the third quarter of 2025.

Net sales rose to NGN264bn, a 43 per cent increase, from N183.9bn in the same period last year thanks to strong demand, market growth and improved plant reliability.

Profit before tax reached NGN113.5bn, a 138 per cent increase on the YoY NGN47.7bn. Total net sales were NGN780.5bn, a 63 per cent year-on-year growth from NGN479.5bn in 2024.

According to the company’s CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the company’s impressive 3Q performance reflects its resilience and focus on operational excellence.

He said, “Building on the performance from previous quarters, our third-quarter results showcase cost discipline, strategic market positioning, unwavering commitment to value creation, and strong operational efficiency – demonstrated by a seven per cent year-on-year improvement in capacity utilisation.

“We closed the third quarter with net sales up 43 per cent, operating profit up 107 per cent, and profit after tax of NGN75bn. Our nine-month performance reaffirms our resilience, underpinned by sustained volume growth, operational excellence, innovative product offerings, and agile response to market opportunities.”

The company recently launched what is said to be Nigeria’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete, ECOCrete, following the release of its ECOPlanet cement in the previous quarter. In late August, Holcim announced it had completed the sale of Lafarge Africa to Huaxin Cement. The legality of this acquisition remains subject to ongoing proceedings in Nigeria.