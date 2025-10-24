Advertisement

Andhra Cements Ltd, a subsidiary of Sagar Cements, has announced the commissioning of a new six-stage preheater at its Sri Durga Cement Works plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The upgrade represents a 39.39 per cent capacity increase for the plant, bringing it to 2.30Mta. The preheater began operations on 23 October with the mill works still in progress. When completed the mill upgrade will increase grinding capacity by 64.84 per cent to 3Mta from 1.82Mta.

The company notes that while its revenue increased both during the second quarter and first half of the current financial year (FY26) its losses continue to widen. Revenue from operations reached INR77.85bn during 2Q26, compared to INR54.86bn during the YoY period, but losses increased to INR41.92bn compared to INR34.88bn in the YoY period.

To improve its financial position the company plans to raise up to INR210m (US$2.39m) through a rights issue to existing shareholders. There are also plans to sell unused land parcels which the company hopes to complete before the end of the current financial year.