Jiangsu LaFa International Engineering has announced that it will supply high-performance burners to National Cement Co in Kenya, marking another milestone in the company’s growing global presence.

The partnership underscores the trust placed in Jiangsu LaFa’s equipment and technical expertise by leading players in the international cement industry. The burners will play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring reliable, energy-efficient combustion within National Cement’s production processes.

By delivering advanced combustion technology, Jiangsu LaFa International Engineering aims to help optimise cement manufacturing performance while supporting Kenya’s infrastructure growth and industrial development.

A company spokesperson said the order represents more than a business transaction—it reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable progress within the global cement sector.