India-based JK Cement Ltd has commissioned a new 1Mta grinding facility at its Bara plant, near Prayagraj, increasing its capacity to 3Mta.

The expansion project is part of the company’s plan to increase its grey cement capacity to 26.26Mta and aligns with the company’s strategy to capitalise on future market opportunities, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The increased capacity at Bara is part of the 6Mta capacity expansion plan approved by JK Cement’s Board of Directors in January 2024, which also included a 3Mta grinding capacity increase at Panna and Hamirpur as well as a 3Mta greenfield grinding project in Bihar.