UltraTech Cement Ltd, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, has become the largest cement company globally by sales volume (excluding China) and the second largest by capacity, the company has claimed. The company reported 135.83Mta grey cement sales for FY25 and currently has a total grey cement production capacity of 192.26Mta.

UltraTech announced an investment of INR102,550m (US$1.162bn) to expand capacity by 22.8Mta, including its subsidiary India Cements Ltd. Commercial production from these projects will begin in phases from FY28, raising total capacity to 240.76Mta globally.