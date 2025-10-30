Advertisement

Sibline Cement has inaugurated phase one of its 10MW solar farm in Lebanon, marking a major step toward its sustainability goals. The project reflects the company’s commitment to renewable energy and collaboration, showcasing what can be achieved through shared purpose and determination.

Phase two of the project, expected by 2026 pending permits, will double solar capacity to 20MW. CEO Adib El Hachem said the initiative demonstrates Sibline’s belief in investing in people, community, and the planet, aligning with Secil Group’s global sustainability vision and creating a lasting legacy of innovation and environmental responsibility.