Advertisement

Rohrdorfer Zement has added three electric trucks to its fleet for cement deliveries from its Gmunden plant, Austria. In partnership with logistics company Poll-Nussbaumer, three Mercedes eActros 600 trucks are now in operation. The shift to electric vehicles will make transportation both cleaner and quieter. Two trucks are already on the road in Austria, with a third to follow by the end of the year.

Rohrdorfer Zement currently offers three CO 2 -reduced cement types, including “Eco Fusion,” which achieves a 50 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions compared to 1990 levels. Eco Fusion is in high demand, particularly for public construction projects requiring low-carbon concrete. Rohrdorfer and Poll-Nussbaumer aim to make the delivery of these low-carbon cements entirely emission-free. The electric trucks are charged exclusively at Poll-Nussbaumer’s Gmunden site, which is powered 100 per cent by certified green electricity and has produced solar power through its own photovoltaic system since 2017. As a result, the new electric trucks operate in a fully climate-neutral manner.

“The partnership with Poll-Nussbaumer is an important step in implementing climate protection throughout our entire value chain,” said Herbert Humps, Sales Director and Authorised Officer of Rohrdorfer Zement GmbH in Gmunden. “By reducing CO 2 emissions for both our products and operations, we also help our customers drive the necessary transformation forward.”

Manfred Nussbaumer, Managing Partner of Poll-Nussbaumer, added: “Environmental responsibility is a top priority for our company. We already handle a significant share of our transport volume through combined logistics. With the introduction of electric trucks for Rohrdorfer, we are taking another step toward environmentally friendly transport.”