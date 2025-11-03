Advertisement

Capsol Technologies, a leading carbon capture solutions provider, has signed a CapsolGo® rental agreement with a major European cement producer to conduct a six-month carbon capture and liquefaction demonstration at one of its plants.

“We’re proud to support the European cement producer on their path toward decarbonization and to demonstrate how our carbon capture solution can deliver efficient, cost-effective emissions reductions in hard-to-abate sectors,” said Wendy Lam, CEO of Capsol Technologies. “During the campaign, we will carry out extensive gas and liquid analyses to guide the producer’s CCS investment decisions. This marks our fourth demonstration campaign for the cement industry.”

Delivery and testing of the CapsolGo® carbon capture and liquefaction units are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026. The project follows a successful CapsolEoP® feasibility study, confirming both technical and commercial viability.

Capsol’s ongoing portfolio of cement-sector projects—including engineering studies and demonstration campaigns—represents a total potential carbon capture capacity of over 12 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

Under the new agreement, the CapsolGo® unit will be delivered as a turnkey solution, covering installation, operation, and testing. The campaign aims to provide key operational data to support the cement producer’s future carbon capture investments and broader decarbonisation strategy.