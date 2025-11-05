Advertisement

First Graphene Ltd has announced a series of new UK trials of PureGRAPH®-enhanced cement produced by its commercial partner Breedon Group. Breedon will manufacture approximately 600t of cement incorporating around three tonnes of PureGRAPH CEM at its Hope Cement Works in Derbyshire.

The graphene-enhanced cement (GEC) will be supplied to construction and academic partners investigating its performance and carbon-saving potential. It is anticipated that CO 2 emissions from production could be reduced by about 16 per cent due to the partial replacement of clinker.

FP McCann will use 40–60t of the material in roof tile production at its Cadeby plant in Leicestershire, with testing to follow at its Knockloughrim R&D facility. The trial is part of a UK Government-funded Resource Efficient Construction Impacts project under the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Defra’s Contracts for Innovation scheme. The project will assess performance, efficiency, and waste reduction over a five-month testing period.

Meanwhile, Morgan Sindall Group plans to use graphene-enhanced concrete, batched by Capital Concrete, in railway infrastructure ground slabs in London. The division previously trialled PureGRAPH concrete for a motorway truck wash bay and will now pour new test slabs for durability and strength monitoring.

Breedon will commence production in December following equipment inspections this month. Some of the trial material will be used to construct a concrete slab with EV charging infrastructure at Hope Cement Works.

First Graphene Managing Director and CEO Michael Bell said: “This is a dynamic approach to trialling graphene enhanced construction material formulated by First Graphene and produced in collaboration with our strategic commercial partner Breedon.. Naturally, we’re very excited to be working alongside some of the UK’s premier construction and materials organisations.”