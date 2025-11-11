Advertisement

The European paper sack and sack kraft paper industry has launched a joint initiative to develop a roadmap toward net zero emissions by 2050. Spearheaded by EUROSAC and CEPI Eurokraft through the European Paper Sack Research Group (ESG), the project aims to identify the main contributors to the sector’s carbon footprint and define key areas for decarbonisation.

Using data collected over two decades, the roadmap will follow the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Science-Based Targets initiative, covering direct (scope 1), indirect (scope 2), and value chain (scope 3) emissions. The focus includes improving energy efficiency, transitioning to renewable energy, and sourcing low-emission raw materials and services.

Between 2007 and 2021, the industry achieved notable progress, cutting the fossil carbon impact of sack kraft paper production by around 26 per cent and reducing the carbon footprint of individual paper sacks by 28 per cent.

Collaboration across the value chain is central to the initiative. Projects such as the “Future-Proof Paper Sack for Low-Carbon Cement” and “Construction Goes Circular” illustrate how partnerships between paper, film, and construction industries are already driving emission reductions.

EUROSAC President Alessandro Selmin said the roadmap will strengthen industry-wide cooperation and innovation toward climate neutrality.