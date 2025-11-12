Advertisement

Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) has confirmed that its greenfield cement expansion project in Hushar remains in the early planning phase, with machinery procurement dependent on sustained domestic demand growth. The update was shared during an analyst briefing on the company’s performance and outlook for fiscal year 2025 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

KOHC reported a profit of PKR2.9bn (US$10.2m) in the first quarter of FY26, compared to PKR3.4bn in the same period last year. Full-year FY25 earnings rose to PKR1.6 bn from PKR8.9 bn in FY24, according to AHL Research. With a total production capacity of 5.3Mt at its integrated Kohat plant, the company remains one of the most cost-efficient producers in Pakistan’s northern region.

A 28.5MW coal-fired captive power plant is under construction and expected to be completed between the fourth quarter of FY26 and the first quarter of FY27, at a cost of PKR8bn. KOHC is also expanding its solar power generation from 15.3MW to 20MW to strengthen its renewable energy mix.

Analysts remain optimistic about KOHC’s outlook, citing its strong balance sheet, cost discipline, and strategic investments in both renewable and captive power capacity.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan