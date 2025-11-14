Rondo Energy and SCG Cleanergy have launched Southeast Asia’s first industrial heat battery at SCG’s cement plant in Saraburi, Thailand. The system, unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is now supplying 2.3MWth of continuous steam using power from the grid and a nearby floating solar farm. The superheated steam drives a turbine to generate clean, round-the-clock electricity for cement production.

Rondo CEO Eric Trusiewicz highlighted the milestone, noting the project marks the company’s first deployment in Southeast Asia, its first modular-platform unit, and the only heat battery globally producing high-pressure steam for electric power generation.

The installation is a 33MWh Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), the first built on the company’s new modular design. Rondo now offers standardised units from 33MWh to over 1GWh, all using common components and manufacturing processes. Mass-produced brick and wire heating elements can be configured to meet diverse industrial needs—from smaller systems for food and beverage plants to large installations delivering 100MWth or more for chemical and metals facilities.

Rondo and SCG Cleanergy partnered to construct the unit entirely in Thailand, relying heavily on local suppliers. This demonstrates how Rondo’s brick-based thermal storage can leverage regional supply chains while retaining the cost and speed benefits of modular design.

SCG Cleanergy is now developing additional clean-heat projects across Southeast Asia using Rondo’s technology. The launch follows Rondo’s recent commissioning of the world’s largest industrial heat battery in California, reinforcing its leadership in electric thermal energy storage.

Integrated with the cement plant’s heat recovery system, the unit is the only heat battery worldwide powering a steam turbine. Trusiewicz said the eight-month project proves clean industrial heat is both practical and economical at scale.