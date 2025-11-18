Advertisement

The demand for grey cement in Colombia grew by 15.9 per cent YoY to 1.163Mt in September 2025 when compared with September 2024, when consumption was at 1.004Mt, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.

Of this total, bulk cement dispatches saw a 7.3 per cent YoY increase in September 2025 as ready-mix concrete companies expanded their off-take by 5.7 per cent YoY while sales to construction companies and contractors were up 0.9 per cent YoY. Bagged cement sales improved by 20.3 per cent YoY, supported by a 24.1 per cent surge in wholesale/retail sector sales.

Domestic production saw a 9.9 per cent advance to 1.22Mt in September 2025 from 1.11Mt in September 2024.

January-September 2025

In the first nine months of 2025, there was a four per cent uptick in national demand to 9.378Mt from 9.018Mt in the 9M24.

The wholesale/retail segment expanded its off-take by 10.5 per cent YoY, key to a 7.1 per cent increase in bagged sales over the period. Meanwhile, bulk sales slipped by 2.1 per cent YoY as ready-mix concrete companies reduced their purchases by 5.1 per cent and contractors and building firms theirs by 3.9 per cent.

Production by Colombia’s cement plants edged up by 2.4 per cent YoY to 10.216Mt in the 9M25 from 9.976Mt in the year-ago period.