Advertisement

Cement consumption in Brazil advanced 7.2 per cent YoY to 6.307Mt in October 2025 from 5.885Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year, according to the Brazilian cement association, SNIC.

The country’s largest market, the southeast, reported a 5.4 per cent increase to 2.845Mt from 2.699Mt while growth in the second-largest market, the northeast, was strong at 12.1 per cent YoY to 1.401Mt from 1.25Mt in the year-ago period. However, sales in the south remained stagnant at 0.986Mt. The central-west market reported a 11.5 per cent YoY improvement in sales to 0.757Mt in October 2025 from 0.679Mt while in the north, the country’s smallest market, sales were up 17.3 per cent YoY to 0.318Mt from 0.271Mt over the same period.

Unemployment saw the lowest rate of 5.6 per cent in the historical series while 102.4m people were formally employed - supporting cement demand. However, business confidence worsened for the seventh time this year and construction confidence dropped with concerns of the cost of credit, insufficient demand and labour shortages.

Exports fell by 50 per cent YoY to 4000t from 8000t in October 2024.

"The Brazilian cement industry has a long history of acting with environmental, social, and economic responsibility. Shortly after implementing the sector's mitigation roadmap in 2019, we renewed our commitment to decarbonisation, launching our proposal to neutralise emissions by 2050. The new roadmap is based on the entire life cycle of the cement supply chain, supported by the development of alternative fuels and raw materials, energy efficiency, carbon capture, storage and use, as well as Nature-based Solutions (NbS). This entire roadmap strongly incorporates technology and innovation, with the active participation of academia, funding agencies, and the various members of the construction supply chain,” said SNIC President, Paulo Camillo Penna.

January-October 2025

In the first 10 months of 2025, Brazilian cement demand picked up by 3.6 per cent YoY to 56.568Mt from 54.627Mt in the 10M24.

Growth in the southeastern market was moderate at 2.2 per cent to 25.855Mt from 25.303Mt while the northeast performed better, reporting growth of 7.1 per cent YoY to 12.018Mt from 11.219Mt. In the south, January-October sales were up 3.4 per cent YoY to 9.405Mt from 9.099Mt. In the central-west, there was a 2.8 per cent uptick to 6.594Mt from 6.413Mt in the 10M24. The northern market expanded by four per cent to 2.696Mt from 2.593Mt over the same period.

Exports in the 10M25 were down 5.3 per cent YoY to 54,000t from 57,000t in the 10M24.