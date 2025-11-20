Advertisement

The Argentinian cement market expanded 7.5 per cent YoY to 968,372t from 900,698t in October 2025, according to data by the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with September 2025, market growth stood at around 5.5 per cent from 917,980t.

Of this total, 559t was imported, up 25 per cent from 447t in October 2024.

Domestic production grew by 7.4 per cent YoY to 973,709t from 906,629t in October 2024. The country’s cement producers exported 5897t of their output, down 7.6 per cent when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, when exports reached 6379t.

January-October 2025

In the January-October 2025 period Argentina’s cement consumption increased by 7.2 per cent YoY to 8.432Mt from 7.864Mt in the 10M24.

Production was up 7.4 per cent to 8.49Mt in the 10M25 when compared with 7.906Mt in the year-ago period.

There was a marked improvement in exports, which advanced to 60,198t, up 30.6 per cent YoY from 46,107t in the 10M24. At the same time, imports were down 28.1 per cent to 2806t from 3904t.