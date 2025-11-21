Advertisement

Cement demand in Senegal remained stable in August, noting a 0.9 per cent uptick to 510,500t when compared with 505,900t in August 2025, according to the country’s Ministry of Planned Economy and Cooperation. In September, the domestic market expanded by 4.1 per cent YoY as sales improved from 480,200t in September 2024 to 499,700t.

Production increased 10.2 per cent YoY to 713,100t in August 2025 from 647,000t, supporting a 43.6 per cent rise in exports to 198,900t, up from 138,500t in August 2024. In September 2025 output grew by 5.1 per cent YoY to 644,400t from 613,400t in the year-ago period. Export growth proved robust at 40.1 per cent YoY as domestic producers exported 151,700t, a significant increase when compared with 108,300t in September 2024.

January-September 2025

In the first nine months of 2025 cement sales in Senegal saw a 3.2 per cent uptick to 5.554Mt from 5.384Mt in the 9M24.

Domestic production slipped 0.8Mt to 6.902Mt in the January-September 2025 period from 6.957Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Recent gains in the export market saw the drop in exports of earlier this year narrow to 5.9 per cent as export volumes reached 1.464Mt in the 9M25, when compared with 1.555Mt in the 9M24.