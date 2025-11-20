Advertisement



Gebr Pfeiffer has secured a major new order from Redwing Materials, a newly established business unit of Maschmeyer Concrete, for the supply of a slag grinding plant at Port Redwing in Tampa, Florida, USA. The project marks Maschmeyer’s strategic entry into the supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) market and strengthens Gebr. Pfeiffer’s position in the low-carbon cement segment.

The order covers a complete compact slag grinding installation based on Gebr. Pfeiffer’s ready2grind 3000 C-4 system, centred on an MVR 3070 C-4 vertical roller mill with four grinding rollers and a drive power of 1,650 kW. The mill is equipped with a latest-generation SLS 2900 VC high-efficiency classifier, ensuring optimal separation performance and product quality when processing granulated blast furnace slag.

The facility will be installed at Port Redwing, Tampa, a strategically located coastal site offering direct access to maritime logistics and the growing Tampa Bay construction market. Although the exact production capacity has not been publicly disclosed, the ground slag produced will be used as a low-carbon cementitious material to support Maschmeyer’s vertically integrated supply chain and sustainable construction ambitions across Florida.

Gebr. Pfeiffer’s scope of supply includes the entire grinding process section, from the feed rotary lock through to the bag filter discharge. Due to Florida’s exposure to hurricanes and extreme weather, all equipment will be specially engineered to withstand high wind loads and harsh coastal conditions.

Commissioning of the new slag grinding plant is scheduled for early 2027. Once operational, it will support Maschmeyer Concrete’s expansion in the Tampa Bay Area and help reduce the carbon footprint of its product portfolio through increased use of SCMs.