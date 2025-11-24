Advertisement

The Zimbabwean government has lifted restrictions on cement imports with immediate effect in a bid to ease acute supply shortages and arrest rapidly rising prices, which have surged by around 40 per cent over the past two months.

Cement prices have climbed from US$12 per 50kg bag in August to roughly US$17, driven by a combination of strong demand, constrained local production and limited external supply as many importers exhausted their allotted quotas.

Zimbabwe consumes between 1.6–1.8Mta of cement annually, driven by major public infrastructure programmes and homebuilding. While imports, mainly from Zambia,traditionally supplement domestic supply, inflows have slowed sharply.

Border delays and backlogs are said to have prevented permitted imports from reaching the market. “Some people imported the cement, but it is still at the border; they have not yet been cleared,” he said.

Local production has also been volatile due to clinker shortages, equipment breakdowns and power cuts. Khayah Cement has faced severe operational difficulties, while other producers have reported intermittent disruptions.

Relief is expected next year with the commissioning of Huaxin Cement’s new 800,000tpa plant in Chegutu, which should boost national supply. Major producers currently include Khayah Cement, PPC Zimbabwe, Sino-Zimbabwe Cement and Livetouch Cement.