Zimbabwean cement producer PPC has reassured investors that the recent surge in cement import licences will not impact its local cement volumes.

The company issued the clarification after the Nairobi Securities Exchange-halted trading in regional peers over market-rumour concerns earlier this week.

PPC said the increase in issued imports by the government, following the lifting of restrictions, is intended to alleviate the national cement shortage and bring down soaring retail prices — which had climbed by nearly 40 per cent this year.

Despite the relaxed import restrictions and new licences, PPC affirmed its commitment to maintain stable supply levels and protect market share. The company noted that production at its plants has resumed and, coupled with ongoing demand from ongoing public-works and private construction, it does not expect a significant hit to domestic volumes.

PPC, which recently posted strong 1H25 results, also highlighted that cement demand in Zimbabwe has surged to around 1.6–1.8Mt annually, driven by strong residential and infrastructure demand — underpinning continued strong offtake at regional plants.

While imports may ease shortages in the short term, PPC stressed that the long-term market dynamic remains robust, buoyed by planned capacity expansions and infrastructure-led demand growth.