Cementos Pacasmayo reported a 10.9 per cent YoY increase in third-quarter net sales to PEN574.1m for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 from PEN517.8m in the third quarter of 2024. Sales volumes were up nine per cent YoY to 814,500t in the 3Q25 from 747,200t in the year-ago period, supported mainly by the infrastructure market and an increased demand for bagged cement.

Consolidated EBITDA edged up by 3.9 per cent YoY to PEN160.6m from PEN154.6m, but the consolidated EBITDA margin contracted by 1.9 percentage points YoY to 28.0 per cent in the 3Q25 from 29.9 per cent in the 3Q24.

The company reported a net profit of PEN71.5m, up 14.4 per cent YoY from PEN62.5m in the 3Q24, improving its net profit margin by 0.4 percentage points to 12.5 per cent from 12.1 per cent over the period.

January-September 2025 results

In the first nine months of 2025 cement, concrete and prefabricated product dispatches expanded by 6.8 per cent to 2,216,400t from 2,075,700t in the 9M24. Net sales improved by 7.3 per cent YoY to PEN1557.3m from PEN1451.4m in the 9M24.

Consolidated EBITDA saw a 4.6 per cent uptick to PEN425.5m in the January-September 2025 period from PEN406.7m in the 9M24, but the corresponding margin slipped 0.7 percentage points to 27.3 per cent from 28.0 over the same period, affected by an increase in personnel costs.

In the 9M25 net profit advanced 15.6 per cent YoY to PEN172.0m from PEN148.8m, resulting in a 0.8 percentage point uptick in the net profit margin to 11.0 per cent from 10.3 per cent. The increase has been attributed to a larger operating income, higher financial income and a reduction in interest costs.