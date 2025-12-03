Advertisement

A key mill motor at Boral's Geelong cement facility, capable of generating 5600kW of power, has undergone a successful planned maintenance shutdown, ensuring it remains safe, reliable and fully optimised for continuous production.

Given the scale and importance of the asset, the lift and replacement process required meticulous planning, specialist rigging expertise and close coordination across multiple teams. Through strong collaboration between Maintenance, Operations and Asset Planning, the project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and within budget. This milestone highlights what can be achieved through teamwork, focus and a commitment to excellence.

In parallel with the motor upgrade, the team also introduced an innovative, locally developed safety and asset management solution. David Baker and Andrew McNamara designed a carbon dust extraction system for the mill motor that captures dust directly at its source. The system enhances air quality, reduces inhalation risks and protects sensitive motor components—an example of how safety and reliability go hand in hand to safeguard both people and critical equipment.