Ultimate Technology to Industrial Savings (UTIS), a Portuguese company specialising in combustion efficiency and industrial decarbonisation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lucky Cement to implement its patented UC3® technology in Pakistan. The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and represents a significant step toward enhancing performance, sustainability and energy efficiency across the country’s cement industry.

The introduction of UC3® technology has enabled Lucky Cement to achieve several key benefits, including:

• Improved kiln performance

• Lower CO 2 emissions, supporting the company’s decarbonisation roadmap

• Reduced specific heat consumption for higher operational efficiency

• A meaningful shift from fossil fuels to more sustainable alternatives, lowering specific fuel costs

• Reinforced industry leadership in sustainability within Pakistan’s construction sector

“We are very excited about this relationship with Lucky Cement, allowing UTIS to enter this very promising market,” said Paulo Gonçalo, CEO of UTIS. “The implementation of UC3® Technology in Pakistan will not only help reduce the environmental footprint of the cement industry but also demonstrate the real impact cutting-edge technology can have on cash cost reduction, energy optimisation and carbon neutrality.”

This partnership strengthens UTIS’s mission to drive greener, more responsible and more competitive industrial operations, contributing to a more efficient and sustainable cement sector in Pakistan.