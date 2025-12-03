Advertisement

Don Valley Engineering has completed a tailored materials-handling system for Breedon Cement’s Alternative Raw Materials (ARM) Project at the Hope plant in Derbyshire. The project supports Breedon’s goal of lowering its carbon footprint by increasing the use of recycled raw materials in cement production.

The ARM initiative incorporates two recycled materials: Pulverised Fuel Ash (PFA), a by-product of coal-fired power generation, and slate blindings, waste from roof tile manufacturing. Both materials are delivered entirely by rail, with each train replacing roughly 80 truckloads—an important environmental advantage within the Peak District National Park and its sensitive road network.

Don Valley Engineering was engaged in 2023 to design the system layout, followed by a 2024 contract to supply, install and commission the equipment. The project’s main challenge was the 300m distance between the rail unloading zone and the bulk storage facility. The engineering team navigated numerous site constraints, including live rail and road infrastructure, high-voltage substations, existing delivery routes, a material sampling system and decades-old buried utilities.

Construction required careful crane placement, coordination with ongoing plant operations, and scheduling shutdowns to align with Breedon’s maintenance windows. Collaborative planning ensured safety and minimal disruption to production.

The system design also had to accommodate two very different materials. PFA behaves like a sticky, abrasive sand, while slate is coarse, sharp-edged and prone to forming heavy agglomerates. These contrasting properties shaped the design of conveyors, hoppers, chutes and liners.

Despite tight schedules and the high cost of downtime, precision installation and rigorous quality control ensured successful completion. The project strengthens Breedon’s sustainability ambitions and showcases Don Valley Engineering’s ability to deliver efficient solutions under complex site conditions.