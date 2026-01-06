Advertisement

Cement production in Italy edged up by one per cent YoY and five per cent MoM in September 2025, according to the Italian concrete association, Federbeton.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports increased 14 per cent YoY to 174,527t in August, with a total CIF value of EUR14.064m or EUR81/t, significantly down from EUR85/t in July.

Cement exports declined by nine per cent YoY to 90,971t in August 2025, with a total FOB value of EUR8.494m or EUR93/t - the latter representing a marked drop from EUR101/t in the previous month.

The price of cement declined two per cent YoY in September.