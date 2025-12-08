Advertisement

Vestas has received a 10MW order from Cementeria Costantinopoli Srl, a major construction materials producer, to supply renewable energy directly to its cement factory in Italy’s Basilicata region.

The new wind farm will be built adjacent to the facility, enabling on-site power generation that will cover roughly one-third of the plant’s electricity demand with reliable, cost-effective and sustainable energy.

Under the contract, Vestas will supply and install three V117-3.45MW turbines and provide maintenance through a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“This project is a milestone for Vestas in Italy, as it is the country’s first wind installation dedicated entirely to powering an energy-intensive cement plant,” said Francesco Amati, General Manager of Vestas Italy. “We are proud to support a significant reduction in the plant’s environmental footprint and dependence on external energy.”

Rabasco Roberto, Chief Sustainability Officer of Cementeria Costantinopoli, said the project demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to sustainability. “Activating Italy’s first self-consumption wind farm using Vestas technology is not only an energy milestone but also a clear sign of our leadership in decarbonising the sector,” he noted.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned for the 4Q26. The order further strengthens Vestas’ position in the Italian wind market, where the company has installed more than 6GW of capacity since 1991.