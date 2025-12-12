My Home Cement orders high-capacity Gebr Pfeiffer vertical roller mill

My Home Cement is advancing its long-term growth strategy with the construction of a new plant in eastern India dedicated to producing slag-based composite cement. The facility will blend clinker transported from the company’s southern operations with locally sourced blast furnace slag and fly ash, enabling the production of lower-clinker, resource-efficient cement. This approach supports broader sustainability goals by reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional cement manufacturing.

To power the new plant, the company has selected Gebr Pfeiffer as its technology partner, ordering a high-capacity MVR 6000 C-6 vertical roller mill equipped with an 8200kW drive. The decision builds on the strong performance of similar large-scale MVR mills operating successfully across the region. Pfeiffer will supply the complete system, from raw material hoppers through to the cement silos.

The project is being executed jointly by Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd and Gebr Pfeiffer SE of Germany, with engineering, design, and customer support managed by Pfeiffer’s experienced team in Noida. With this investment, My Home Cement reinforces its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainable production, strengthening its competitive position in India’s evolving cement sector.