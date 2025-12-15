Advertisement

Sustainable cement start-up Sublime Cement has cut about 10 per cent of its workforce and paused development of its planned demonstration plant in Holyoke, Massachusetts, after the US Department of Energy (DoE) rescinded a major federal funding award that was due to cover half of the project’s cost.

The company said the cancellation of an US$87m DoE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations grant, originally intended to support the construction of the low-carbon facility, created significant challenges in assembling the capital stack for the demonstration project. The plant, expected to produce around 30,000t/yr of low-carbon cement, had been central to Sublime’s near-term commercialisation plans.

Sublime, which developed an electrochemical cement production process that bypasses traditional kilns and significantly cuts CO 2 emissions, said it is evaluating alternative scale-up paths and remains in dialogue with the DOE as it seeks other options to bring its first commercial plant online.

Earlier this year, the company secured backing from Microsoft, which committed to purchasing more than 620,000t of Sublime’s low-carbon product as part of its sustainability strategy.

The workforce reduction and project pause underscore the vulnerability of early-stage industrial decarbonisation ventures to shifts in public funding. Investment in sustainable cement technologies has been growing, but the withdrawal of government support highlights the challenges ahead for innovative builders in the sector.