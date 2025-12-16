Advertisement

Riyadh Cement Co signed a SAR85m (US$22.7m) contract with Chengdu Design and Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Co to build an electrical grid under the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program. The contract term is one year from the signing date.

When built, the grid will complete the electricity supply project for its Nisah plant.

The company said the new power grid will improve energy efficiency, reduce electricity-related emissions and make the company’s operations more reliable.

The project aims to enhance the efficiency of existing production lines and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, while advancing the objectives of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program backed by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. It is also expected to improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, Riyadh Cement said.

Chengdu Design and Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Co has started work on 14 December, with the advance payment made in line with the agreed terms.