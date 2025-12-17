Advertisement

Amrize has commissioned a major production expansion at its cement plant in Ste Genevieve, Missouri, reinforcing the facility’s position as the largest and market-leading cement plant in North America. The upgrade adds 660,000sta of cement capacity, lifting the plant’s total production capacity to 5.5Msta while also improving overall operational efficiency.

The project forms part of Amrize’s wider US$700m investment program planned for 2025 across its US operations, aimed at strengthening supply reliability and better serving customers nationwide. The Ste Genevieve plant is a cornerstone of the company’s manufacturing footprint, supplying cement for major infrastructure, data centres, advanced manufacturing facilities, and high-rise construction projects.

“This expansion further strengthens our market-leading flagship plant,” said Jaime Hill, President of Amrize Building Materials. “We are proud to be increasing domestic manufacturing to deliver quality and reliability as the partner of choice for our customers, while supporting local jobs and communities.”

The expanded capacity also enhances Amrize’s “Made in America” cement offering, guaranteeing domestically produced materials and supporting American jobs. Backed by an efficient distribution and logistics network, the investment further cements Amrize’s position as the leading cement producer in the United States.