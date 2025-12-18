Advertisement

Mbeya Cement Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the Amsons Group, has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Sinoma International (Nanjing) Engineering Co of China for the development of two new clinker production lines in Tanzania. The agreement was formalised on 12 December 2025 and represents a significant step in the group’s expansion strategy within the country’s cement sector.

Under the contract, Sinoma will construct one clinker production line in the Mbeya region and a second line in the Tanga region. Once completed, the new facilities are expected to substantially increase Mbeya Cement’s clinker output, strengthening the company’s ability to meet growing demand from domestic cement producers and regional markets.

The project aligns with the Amsons Group’s long-term plans to expand its footprint in cement and building materials across Tanzania. By boosting local clinker production, the new lines will help reduce dependence on imported clinker, lower production costs, and improve supply security for the country’s cement industry.

Tanzania’s cement sector has experienced steady growth in recent years, supported by infrastructure development, housing projects, and industrial expansion. Mbeya and Tanga are strategically important locations due to their limestone reserves, established transport links, and proximity to key domestic and export markets, making them well suited for large-scale clinker production investments.