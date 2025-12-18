Advertisement

A new bill, the Clean Competition Act of 2025, to encourage US manufacturers to reduce emissions, and protect those that do, by placing a fee on the worst polluters in carbon-intensive sectors such as cement and fossil fuels has been proposed. The bill is introduced by US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Representative Suzan DelBene (D-WA).

Revenues of the fees collected would be reinvested into domestic industrial decarbonisation projects so that companies with high-emitting facilities have the opportunity to upgrade and meet standards. Additional revenue would be set aside to support clean industry and the transition away from carbon-intensive manufacturing practices globally, which would ensure a level playing field for American manufacturers. Crucially, it would expand the global market for low-carbon goods made with processes successfully deployed in the USA and amongst trade partners.

The bill, if enacted into law, is expected to clear a path to decarbonise US industry by 2050 and improves the marketability of US industry products.

US environmental group The Sierra Club has welcomed the proposal, saying the bill "seeks to level the global playing field by raising standards around the world, instead of exacerbating a race to the bottom that increases pollution and decreases wages".