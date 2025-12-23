Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico declined 4.3 per cent YoY to 9.55Mt in August 2025, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement markets in the country were Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois, which account for 38.5 per cent of national dispatches.

The leading producing states of Portland and blended cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan – they accounted for a total share of 39.2 per cent of cement production.

Masonry cement shipments slipped 2.4 per cent YoY to 188,000t in August 2025 when compared with the previous year’s period. Masonry cement was mainly shipped to Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and California, which accounted for a total share of 54.8 per cent of all masonry cement shipments.

Clinker production in the USA was down 2.3 per cent YoY to 6.37Mt in August 2025. The leading clinker-producing states in the USA were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.

Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico totalled 1.98Mt, a 13.8 per cent drop when compared with August 2024.



January-August 2025

In the January-August 2025 period, Portland and blended cement dispatches in the USA and Puerto Rico were down 3.4 per cent YoY to 66.6Mt when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Of the blended volume, 40.8Mt, or 95 per cent, was estimated to be Portland limestone cement (Type IL), of which Texas was the main buyer.

In the first eight months of 2025, masonry cement shipments fell 4.6 per cent YoY to 1.44Mt.

US clinker production declined 6.3 per cent to 43.8Mt in the 8M25 when compared with the 8M24.

Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico slipped three per cent YoY to 16.9Mt in the January-August 2025.