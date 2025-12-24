Advertisement

Fecto Cement Ltd has resumed full operations at its cement plant in Sanjani, Islamabad, Pakistan, following a directive from Islamabad High Court that declared the earlier suspension from operation unlawful.

Following the court's decision, Fecto Cement said it has restored normal operations at the plant and expects uninterrupted production going forward.

The company added that the temporary suspension did not have any material adverse impact on its long-term financial position, asset base, or business continuity.