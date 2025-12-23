Advertisement

India’s Adani Group has approved the consolidation of its cement operations into a single corporate structure, moving to merge ACC Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd into Ambuja Cements, creating a unified “One Cement” platform.

According to a stock exchange filing dated 22 December 2025, Ambuja Cements’ board approved the merger as part of a wider effort to streamline operations, eliminate overlapping corporate structures and strengthen competitiveness in India’s rapidly consolidating cement market. The move follows Adani Group’s acquisition of Holcim’s Indian cement assets in 2022 and builds on earlier plans to simplify the group’s cement holdings (see earlier CemNet coverage).

The consolidation is expected to deliver synergies across manufacturing, logistics, sales and marketing, with Adani estimating margin improvements of up to INR100/t. Karan Adani, non-executive director at Ambuja Cements, said the merger would create a more resilient balance sheet capable of supporting accelerated capacity expansion.

Under the proposal, Ambuja and ACC brands will continue to be marketed separately, preserving established brand equity and access to state-level incentives, while corporate governance and reporting structures are simplified. Analysts at JM Financial said the deal offers a premium to Orient Cement minority shareholders and should enhance transparency.

The merger is expected to be completed within 12 months, subject to approvals from shareholders and India’s National Company Law Tribunal. The “appointed date” for ACC is set at 1 January 2026, while Orient Cement’s merger is retrospective to 1 May 2025.