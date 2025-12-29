Advertisement

Argentina’s cement consumption declined by 4.7 per cent YoY to 829,432t in November 2025 from 870,090t in November 2024, according to the national cement association, AFCP. When compared with October 2025, there was a 14.3 per cent drop.

The market was largely supplied by domestic production as imports stood at a low 16t, down from 5567t in November 2024 and 559t in October 559t.

Total domestic production was down by 4.2 per cent YoY from 876,775t and 13.7 per cent MoM from 973,603t to 840,212t in November 2025.

Of this total, 10,796t was exported, representing a 48.9 per cent YoY increase when compared to the previous year when 7251t was exported. When compared to October 2025, when 5791t was exported, the advance was 86.4 per cent.

January-November 2025

In the first 11 months of 2025, total cement consumption in Argentina reached 9.262Mt, up six per cent YoY from 8.734Mt. Approximately 2822t of cement was imported, down 58.4 per cent YoY from 4471t in November 2024.

Argentina’s cement producers manufactured 9.330Mt of cement, an increase of 6.2 per cent when compared with the previous year’s equivalent period, when 8.783Mt was produced.

Exports improved 32.9 per cent to 70,888t in the 11M25 from 53,358t in the 11M24.