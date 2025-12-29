Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Colombia increased 9.8 per cent YoY to 1.179Mt in October 2025 from 1.074Mt in the year-ago period, according to the country’s statistics agency, DANE.

Of this total, the bagged cement segment expanded by 14.7 per cent YoY while bulk cement deliveries edged up by 0.03 per cent. This was also reflected in 17.4 per cent growth of the wholesale/retail market. Construction and contractors reduced their off-take by 11.2 per cent while ready-mix concrete companies increased theirs by 5.8 per cent.

Production by domestic cement plants was up 5.8 per cent to 1.25Mt in October 2025 when compared with October 2024, when output reached 1.181Mt.

January-October 2025

In the first 10 months of 2025 dispatches saw a 4.6 per cent increase to 10.556Mt from 10.092Mt in the 10M24.

Bulk cement sales were down 1.9 per cent over the 10-month period when compared with the 10M24, but bagged cement sales grew by 7.9 per cent YoY. Dispatches to the wholesale/retail market were up 11.3 per cent, but those to construction companies and contractors fell by 4.8 per cent while sales to the ready-mix concrete segment contracted by four per cent.

There was a 2.8 per cent uptick in cement output to 11.466Mt in the January-October 2025 period from 11.157Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.