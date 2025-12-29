Advertisement

Cement sales in Senegal advanced 10.1 per cent to 590,900t in October 2025 from 536,700t in October 2024 as shown by the latest data published by the country’s Ministry of Planned Economy and Co-operation.

Exports of cement increased by 42.1 per cent YoY to 155,500t in October 2025 from 109,500t in October 2024.

Total domestic output of cement improved 15.3 per cent YoY to 712,700t in October 2025 from 618,200t in the year-ago period.

January-October 2025

Sales of cement in the first 10 months of 2025 edged up by 3.8 per cent YoY to 6.145Mt when compared with the 10M24 when sales reached 5.92Mt.

However, exports slipped by 2.7 per cent YoY to 1.619Mt in the 10M25 from 1.665Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Senegal’s cement producers manufactured 7.615Mt of cement, up 0.5 per cent YoY from 7.576Mt.